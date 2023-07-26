Montreal police officer slashed with a sharp object during arrest in Cote-des-Neiges

A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sharp object while attempting to detain a suspect.



The officer is expected to survive.

SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allard-Morin said that police responded to calls about an armed man "who appeared aggressive and disorganized" on Plamondon Avenue in the Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood around 11 a.m.

The officers tried to detain the 35-year-old man, but he fled on foot.

There was a police pursuit on foot, after which the suspect allegedly slashed at one of the officers in the abdomen with a sharp object.

"The officer suffered very serious injuries to his upper body," said Allard-Morin. "He was taken to hospital and, according to the latest medical report, is currently out of danger despite the serious injuries."

The officer's partner managed to stop the suspect, who was arrested. That officer was treated for shock.