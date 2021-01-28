MONTREAL -- A Montreal police officer was shot in the upper body during a police intervention on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. outside 900 Cremazie Blvd. West in Parc-Extension.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the officer was in an altercation with a driver he had intercepted when he was shot. He has been transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. No arrests have been made, said Brabant.

An employee working in a nearby building said they heard a loud bang at the time of the shooting.

“I heard one shot," said the worker, who asked not to be named. "Then, I heard someone scream, and then there were a ton of cops that showed up and it was a crazy scene."

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Investigators are on site.





This is a developing story and will be updated.