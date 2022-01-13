MONTREAL -- A Montreal police officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an attack at a residence Wednesday, CTV News has confirmed.

The officer arrived Wednesday afternoon to the LaSalle residence to deliver a subpoena, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

While details of the altercation remain unclear, the officer is said to have been brought to hospital with serious injuries afterwards.

The officer has since recovered, and is in stable condition.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.