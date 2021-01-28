Montreal police officer injured during altercation with driver in Parc-Extension
Share:
MONTREAL --
A Montreal police officer was injured during a police intervention on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant initially said the officer was shot in the upper body, but in a later update said it is unclear if he was shot or physically assaulted.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. outside 900 Cremazie Blvd. West in Parc-Extension.
Brabant said the officer was in an altercation with a driver he had intercepted when he was shot. He has been transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.
A suspect has been arrested in the case, said Brabant.
An employee working in a nearby building said they heard a loud bang at the time of the shooting.
“I heard one shot," said the worker, who asked not to be named. "Then, I heard someone scream, and then there were a ton of cops that showed up and it was a crazy scene."
Police are asking people to avoid the area. Investigators are on site.
This is a developing story and will be updated.