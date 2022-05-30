Montreal police officer, construction worker sent to hospital after collision with vehicle

A Montreal police officer and a construction worker were hospitalized Monday morning after a driver crashed into them in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Police received a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel boulevards.

A police spokesperson said the driver's car was heading westbound on Crémazie when it collided with an officer, who was on foot managing the traffic lights, and then collided with a construction worker before landing on top of a cement block.

The officer and construction worker were sent to hospital to be treated for their injuries. The officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening. No details were immediately available for the condition of the worker, who had lower body injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection as the investigation is ongoing.