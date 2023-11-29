Montreal police nab alleged porch pirate

Montreal police say they have nabbed an alleged porch pirate who they say stole packages left on doorsteps in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police arrested Eric Lacombe, 44, last Wednesday. They believe he cycled through residential streets looking for packages left on doorsteps. He'd then grab the packages and place them on his bike trailer.

Officers managed to catch the alleged thief on Nov. 22 after receiving reports about him. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of a bicycle reported stolen from 529 Garage, a bicycle registration platform.

Lacombe appeared in court the same day he was arrested, and faces charges of theft under $5,000. He was released on conditions, pending trial. The man was known to police for similar offences.

Police are warning people that thieves are taking advantage of the popularity of online shopping to steal parcels left unattended.

Here are a few tips fmo Montreal police to avoid porch theft:

Opt for delivery with signature

Leave your parcel in a safe or bin fitted with a padlock, and instruct the delivery driver to lock it

Ask a neighbour to collect your parcel if you think you'll be away at the time of delivery

Have your purchases delivered at work if possible

Ask to have your parcel delivered to a Canada Post secure drop box

Install a surveillance camera to deter thieves

Bicycles are also often targeted by thieves. Police suggest registering your bike with the 529 Garage platform, increasing your chances of recovering a stolen bike.