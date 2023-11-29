Montreal police nab alleged porch pirate
Montreal police say they have nabbed an alleged porch pirate who they say stole packages left on doorsteps in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Police arrested Eric Lacombe, 44, last Wednesday. They believe he cycled through residential streets looking for packages left on doorsteps. He'd then grab the packages and place them on his bike trailer.
Officers managed to catch the alleged thief on Nov. 22 after receiving reports about him. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of a bicycle reported stolen from 529 Garage, a bicycle registration platform.
Lacombe appeared in court the same day he was arrested, and faces charges of theft under $5,000. He was released on conditions, pending trial. The man was known to police for similar offences.
Police are warning people that thieves are taking advantage of the popularity of online shopping to steal parcels left unattended.
Here are a few tips fmo Montreal police to avoid porch theft:
- Opt for delivery with signature
- Leave your parcel in a safe or bin fitted with a padlock, and instruct the delivery driver to lock it
- Ask a neighbour to collect your parcel if you think you'll be away at the time of delivery
- Have your purchases delivered at work if possible
- Ask to have your parcel delivered to a Canada Post secure drop box
- Install a surveillance camera to deter thieves
Bicycles are also often targeted by thieves. Police suggest registering your bike with the 529 Garage platform, increasing your chances of recovering a stolen bike.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
Drug shortages eased during peak pandemic years, but they're on the rise again: Health Canada
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
LIVE at 1:30 Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll
A large majority of Canadians agree that higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system, a new Leger poll suggests.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Canadian government selects Boeing military plane in sole-source deal, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government is expected to announce as early as Thursday that it has selected Boeing to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar deal, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Toronto
-
Ford government released its business case for moving the science centre. Here's why they moved it to Ontario Place
Moving the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront could save the province millions while creating a “cultural anchor” at Ontario Place, a business case for the decision has found.
-
12 arrested, 81 charges laid in connection with auto theft and insurance fraud ring: Peel police
Peel police say 12 people accused of operating a vehicle theft and auto insurance fraud ring in and around the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested following a “lengthy” and “complex” investigation.
-
Proposed Toronto bylaw to cut single-use plastics by forcing customers to ask businesses for them
Ordering takeout in Toronto won’t automatically mean you get cutlery, a cup, and a bag to carry your food in if a new bylaw aimed at reducing single-use plastics in the city is approved.
Atlantic
-
Canada's top admiral says navy staff, resource needs in 'critical state'
Canada's understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in 'a critical state' and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.
-
Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
-
N.S. official says heated shelters for homeless needs community 'buy in'
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
London
-
SIU investigating 'occurrence' outside Aylmer
OPP told CTV News, the "Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of an occurrence."
-
Firearms and ammunition seized in London
Around 9:50 a.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the area of Hastings Drive and Milford Crescent.
-
Local ninja warriors take home top prizes from national championship
Training at CTC Obstacles, London’s only obstacle, parkour gym, 12 athletes recently completed at the Canadian Championships for Ninja Warrior in Edmonton, AB — of the 12, seven finished in the top five
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Calgary
-
Major Canadian cities lacking in accessibility for people with disabilities: study
New research suggests nearly 60 per cent of public spaces in Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa are either inaccessible or partially inaccessible to people with disabilities.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
LIVE at 1:30
LIVE at 1:30 Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews respond to fire at Cambridge encampment
Crews are responding to a fire at an encampment beside Highway 401, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store
A pet store in Waterloo, Ont. is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
A pig somehow got loose Tuesday afternoon on Highway 8 in Kitchener, Ont.
Vancouver
-
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
American prosecutors say a man allegedly involved in a murder plot against a Sikh activist on U.S. soil also discussed the killing of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar, just hours after Nijjar was gunned down outside a British Columbia temple.
-
Charges laid after deadly hit-and-run in Squamish
A man is facing several charges of dangerous driving in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and left another woman with life-altering injuries last year in Squamish, B.C.
-
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1:30
LIVE at 1:30 Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
-
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
-
Tow truck operator airlifted to Edmonton after being hit by driver in eastern Alta.
A 37-year-old tow truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when a pickup was driven up the ramp of his truck, smashing the cab of it before landing on its side.
Windsor
-
New Ontario real estate rules to give 'more transparency' for buyers
Potential home buyers in Windsor-Essex may no longer be left in the dark about competing offers, thanks to new rules in the Ontario real estate market.
-
Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire
Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.
-
Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
-
Sask. paramedics call for changes to Ambulance Act to cope with increased workload, pressures
Saskatchewan paramedics are calling for the province's Ambulance Act to be updated – as the first responders claim their profession is the last to be looked at when addressing health care issues.
-
Investigation underway into collision involving pedestrian in Regina
An investigation into a collision that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon is underway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Public Health recommends cigarette ban for anyone born after 2008, raise minimum age of smoking
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that Health Canada introduce a New Zealand-style law of banning an entire generation from being able to purchase tobacco and raising the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and older.
-
Workers begin demolition of Overbrook apartment building destroyed by alleged arsonist
An apartment building at 240 Presland Road in Overbrook that was damaged by an alleged arsonist in February is being demolished.
-
Ottawa residents calling 9-1-1 can now connect to other cities
The City of Ottawa says residents who dial 9-1-1 can now have their call transferred to emergency services in other cities.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon credit union branch to close due to 'increased threat' to safety
A Saskatoon credit union branch will close its doors next year due to safety concerns.
-
Sugar shortage leaves bitter taste for Saskatoon bakers
A strike at a sugar refinery in B.C. is causing a shortage of the sweet staple across Western Canada, and leaving a bitter taste for some at-home bakers and businesses in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon seniors in shock after getting massive power bill
A retired Saskatoon couple says they're being forced to scale back Christmas after they received a bill from SaskPower for almost ten times more than usual.