Montreal police say they seized 11 guns, “hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” and arrested 10 people in the past week in a series of police operations in various parts of the city and thanked the public for assisting in the investigations.

In an incident on Feb. 6, police arrested two 19-year-old men and one 20-year-old man and seized a handgun, a machete, retractable knives, pepper spray, and “vehicle theft equipment” after noticing the men were “behaving strangely” near the intersection of Saint-André and Ontario streets in Ville-Marie around 8:45 p.m, according to a police news release. One of the men, carrying a loaded gun, fled on foot but was later apprehended by police.

Police also seized a loaded gun, other weapons and drugs from two other people, aged 19 and 29, in a drug-trafficking operation at a home on Place Newman in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on Feb. 8.

On Feb. 9, officers responded to a call about domestic violence in the Saint-Laurent borough where they saw the suspect pushing the victim. When they arrested the suspect, they obtained a warrant to search the home where they found a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a silencer and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The following day, officers with the Équipe multisectorielle dédiée aux armes à feu (EMAF Sud-Ouest) anti-gun squad led them to "armed individuals" in Mascouche, Laval, Châteauguay and in the boroughs of LaSalle and Saint-Laurent where they seized a handgun, ammunition, two air guns, drugs, cash, and four stolen vehicles.

Montreal police are reminding the public that anyone with information on the fight against gun violence can call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133 or by visiting infocrimemontreal.ca.