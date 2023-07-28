Montreal police make series of gun-related arrests

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested five people for firearms trafficing and aggravated assault offences after a weeks-long operation.

Police said in a news release that Jimmy Lee Turcotte, 29, Badr Boucherka, 39, and an unnamed suspect are facing firearms and other charges after being arrested this month.

SOCIAL MEDIA GUN SALE

The SPVM's northeast firearms team arrested Turcotte on July 25 along with two accomplices in connection with a Glock 19 pistol sale with ammunition via social media.

"The enquiries enabled police to identify the person behind the account, which was being used under a pseudonym," the SPVM said.

Police also seized drugs, and all three appeared in court and are facing charges.

SAINTE-CATHERINE STREET SHOOTING

A suspect is facing several charges after being arrested July 25 in Longueuil in a raid that resulted in drugs and a ballistic vest being seized.

The arrest stemmed from a July 12 shooting that injured another person.

"A dispute broke out between two groups of people outside a bar on Sainte-Catherine St. One of the people pulled out a gun and fired, wounding another," the SPVM said.

POLYMER FIREARM SEIZED

SPVM officers arrested Badr Boucherka, 39, on July 18 after a member of the public tipped police off about someone they suspected had a firearm.

"Searches uncovered a polymer 9mm calibre weapon and various types of narcotics," police say.

Boucherka appeared in court on July 26 and is facing firearms possession charges.