Montreal police make series of gun-related arrests

Montreal police officers investigate a shooting downtown that resulted in a 30-year-old man being hospitalized on July 12, 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) Montreal police officers investigate a shooting downtown that resulted in a 30-year-old man being hospitalized on July 12, 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon