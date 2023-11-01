Montreal police make 17 arrests in $5M real estate fraud

Seventeen people will appear in the Montreal courthouse on Wednesday in connection with real estate frauds worth more than $5 million.

The fraudsters, seven women and ten men aged between 22 and 60, will face various charges depending on their degree of involvement, including fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods and conspiracy.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the ring targeted five mortgage-free rental properties in Westmount and Beaconsfield, as well as three vacant lots in the Montreal borough of Verdun.

According to police, the fraudsters would falsely identify themselves as owners of the targeted properties. They would then virtually appear before a notary to sign power of attorney to an agent who was also in on the scam.

Meanwhile, the fraudsters would open financial accounts under the names of the real owners. Next, the agent would obtain financing from a private lender and sign mortgage deeds with another notary.

Once the loaned money had been deposited into the fraudulently opened accounts, the suspects would promptly withdraw it.

The SPVM reports that some of those apprehended face prison sentences of up to 14 years.

Police warn that the consequences of these real estate frauds are major, both for the aggrieved homeowners and for private lenders.

The true owners of the homes and plots were tied to mortgage loans worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the private lenders have lost all the money they were loaned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2023.