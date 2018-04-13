

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are appealing to the public to help locate and identify a man who's believed to be committing fraud.

In spring 2017, the suspect allegely committed credit card fraud at several depanneurs around the City of Montreal.

The man in question is caucasian with black hair and believed to be around 20 years old.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect can communicate anonymously with Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or online.