MONTREAL -- The Montreal police are reaching out to the public to help locate three suspects in a LaSalle killing last year.

Investigators from the major crimes section of the SPVM began investigating Osvaldo Pineda Melgar’s death after the 26-year-old was killed inside an apartment building near a primary school and park where children were playing when the attack occurred on Sept. 16, 2019.

Le #SPVM sollicite l’aide du public pour identifier 3 suspects potentiellement impliqués dans un homicide survenu le 16 septembre 2019 dans l’arrondissement LaSalle.



Pour en savoir plus : https://t.co/LGJxfYH0dv pic.twitter.com/7YTOjROUOv — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 25, 2020

Witnesses interviewed at the time provided enough information for an electronically generated portrait of three suspects that were seen while fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is around 25, 5’9” with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. The second is a man around 30 with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks, who is about 5’9”. The third man is around 35 with brown eyes and a dark complexion around 6’1”.

Those with information can contact 911 or 514-393-1133 anonymously.