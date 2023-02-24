Montreal police looking for six alleged fraudsters targeting seniors
The Montreal police (SPVM) economic crimes squad is asking for the public's assistance in locating six people suspected of defrauding seniors living in Lachine, LaSalle and Verdun.
Police are looking for two women and four men alleged to have committed several dozen frauds in recent months.
"In all cases, the suspects used an application that allows them to write the names of financial institutions on the display of their victims' phones," the SPVM said. "The scheme used by the fraudsters consists first of all of phoning a senior citizen and making them believe that there has been a fraudulent transaction on their bank card. In an insistent tone, the fake representative tells the victim that there is an urgent need to correct the situation and asks for their personal identification number (PIN)."
Police say the victim is told to put their bank card in an envelope and give it to a mail carrier who will return it to their financial institution. The person who picks up the card then withdraws money from ATMs or purchases pre-paid cards at businesses.
Police describe the suspects as follows:
- Black male around 30 years old wearing a cap and mailman's uniform
- White woman with dark hair, around 25, wearing a parka and checked scarf
- White man with shaved head around 35 wearing a black coat and sunglasses.
- White man around 20, wearing a beige tuque and brown and black puffy coat.
- Black woman around 25, with long wavy hair, wearing a black puffy coat.
- White man around 25, wearing a black hat and dark coat with a white hoodie.
Those with information about the suspects are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station. Info-Crime Montreal (514-393-1133) is offering rewards of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrests.
Fraud prevention experts advise residents to follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime:
- Don't trust the ID on a phone display (fraudsters use apps that allow them to display fictitious institutions);
- Don't give out personal information over the phone;
- Remember that financial institutions never ask customers to hand over bank cards or give out PINs;
- Tell the caller you will call them back (frausters will almost always hang up as they do not want to give out a contact number);
- Never give in to pressure;
- Always consult a family member or someone you trust to validate the information you receive;
- If in doubt, do not hesitate to consult your financial institution - in person or using an official number - or your local police station.
Frauds can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his “nuisance-causing” tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurdling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
N.B. launches new initiative to help produce more licensed nurses in the province
New Brunswick is introducing a new education model designed to help produce more licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.
London
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
-
London man picks up $250K lotto prize
London’s latest lottery winner plans to spend his winnings on a vacation and investments. David Cornell of London picked up a $250,000 prize in an Instant Diamond Club game.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.
Kitchener
-
Snow plow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Family displaced after fire at Cambridge home
A family has been displaced after a fire in Cambridge Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Windsor
-
12 greenhouse owners in Leamington facing 88 charges for bylaw offences
The Municipality of Leamington says 12 greenhouse owners are facing 88 charges related to the Greenhouse Light Abatement By-law.
-
Windsor man charged with multiple commercial break-ins in LaSalle
LaSalle police have arrested a 35-year-old Windsor man after multiple commercial break-ins.
-
Video of suspect vehicle wanted in relation to Walker Road bank robbery
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect and vehicle in relation to a south Windsor bank robbery after obtaining surveillance video. According to police, the vehicle, which may be a Volkswagen Golf, has a muffler that makes a very distinct loud sound.
Regina
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
'Very short notice': Regina condo owners frustrated over loss of city garbage collection
A group of Regina condo owners is upset over the loss of city garbage collection.
-
800 grams of meth, $17,000 seized in drug trafficking investigation, Regina police say
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drug busts in the Greens on Gardiner and Glencairn neighbourhoods, according to Regina police.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Police seize meth, cocaine and guns from home near Kingston, Ont.
A 35-year-old man is facing drugs and gun charges after police raided a home northwest of Kingston.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.