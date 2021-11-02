MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is looking for potential victims of an alleged pimp.

Denzel Edmond, 22, allegedly lured his victims online by creating different profiles on Snapchat, including Baequeen_store, QueenXXX, Stara Olivier, Mia Andres, Daddy Matt and Pegasus production.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Sept. 24 to face charges of pimping, sexual assault, luring and possession of child pornography.

He is described as a Black man with short black hair and brown eyes, 180cm tall and 75 kg in weight.

Montreal police notes several victims have already been identified, triggering the serial crimes unit (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The unified command structure allows police forces across the province to pool their resources in order to better protect victims.

Any potential victims or anyone with information is encouraged to go to their local police station or contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the online form.