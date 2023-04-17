Montreal police looking for missing man last seen Sunday morning
Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning.
Police say they fear for the health and safety of Pierrot Pierre Maratta, who frequents the Ville-Marie and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs on the Island of Montreal.
He is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and speaks French.
"He was reportedly walking and taking public transportation," police said.
Those who see Maratta are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police looking for missing man last seen Sunday morning
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, it will strike this Wednesday.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house in U.S. investigated
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
Internal audit raises red flags over maintenance of graves, cemeteries for veterans
An internal report by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries, warning that more permanent funding is needed to keep them from falling into disrepair.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket on Monday.
Norse colonists in Greenland imported North American timber longer than suspected: study
New research has provided a clue into the extent that Norse colonists on Greenland used imported timber from not just northern Europe but also North America.
Are you travelling to London for the King's coronation?
Are you a Canadian travelling to London for the coronation? We want to hear from you. Contact us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Indigenous people more likely to be hospitalized with influenza: study
Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted by influenza in numerous countries worldwide, including Canada, according to the first study to measure this issue on such a wide scale.
Toronto
-
Toronto's cherry blossoms are set to bloom early this year — here's when
Toronto’s cherry blossom trees are predicted to blossom earlier than usual this year, according to the organization that monitors the High Park Sakuras.
-
Blue Jays' pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
-
Olivia Chow joins Toronto mayoral race
Former city councillor and MP Olivia Chow is taking another run at becoming Toronto’s mayor.
Atlantic
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Head-on crash in Charlottetown kills driver, injures 5 children
Police in Charlottetown say a driver has been killed and seven others are injured, including five children, after a head-on crash in the city Sunday night.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital after Huron County crash
OPP are on scene of a two-vehicle crash in Huron County. Highway 4/London Road is currently closed between Clinton and Vanastra.
-
Firefighters battle house fire in Clinton
Fire crews in Huron County are fighting a house fire in Clinton.
-
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, it will strike this Wednesday.
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
How long you can use your vintage Tupperware and other plastic food storage products
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
Calgary
-
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
-
Calgary firefighters knock down blaze in southeast industrial park
A large fire in an industrial area in southeast Calgary only resulted in minor damage to two buildings, officials say.
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes road in Woolwich Township
A crash has closed a stretch of road in Woolwich Township.
-
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
-
Upgrades to Waterloo crematorium to be voted on by council
Waterloo city council will be voting on upgrades to the Parkview crematorium, including an additional request for funding.
Vancouver
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, it will strike this Wednesday.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to visit Windsor
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a person known to frequent Windsor. Jasean King, 24, is described as a Black man about 5’9”, 161 lbs, with black hair in dreadlocks and a black beard.
-
Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.
-
Lawn mower seen in drive-thru results in charges
A quick trip to the drive-thru didn’t go as planned for a Leamington man. Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, OPP spotted a riding lawnmower leaving a restaurant drive-thru on Talbot street west.
Regina
-
'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada says a 'significant' spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.
-
Regina police operation concluded in north central Regina
Regina police said an operation on the 800 block of Angus Street has concluded.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, it will strike this Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Saskatoon
-
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.