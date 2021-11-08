Advertisement
Montreal police looking for missing 73-year-old man last seen leaving hospital
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 3:12PM EST
Kieng Tang, 73, has not been seen since leaving the Montreal General Hospital on Nov. 7, 2021. SOURCE: SPVM
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPMV) are looking for a missing elderly man, who was last seen leaving the Montreal General Hospital.
Kieng Tang, 73, is 5'2" and was wearing a hospital gown under a black coat when he left the hospital on Sunday.
Police have reason to fear for his safety.
Anyone who sees Tang is asked to contact the SPVM Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.