Montreal police looking for missing 33-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a 33-year-old man with cognitive issues who went missing over the weekend.

Martin Cortez was last seen at the Honoré-Beaugrand metro station on April 1 around 5:40 p.m., according to a news release. Investigators say his family is worried about his safety.

Montreal police say Martin Cortez, 33, was last seen at the Honore-Beauregard metro station. (Montreal police)

Cortez is described as a man measuring five feet nine inches tall, approximately 148 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said in the release that "his thumbs and index fingers are blackened by cigarettes."

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black pants and a red Montreal Canadiens toque. He also had brown and black work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.