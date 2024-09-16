MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police locate missing woman, 84

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police say an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier Monday evening has been found.

    They said she was found safe and sound.

    Information about her identity has been removed from this article.

