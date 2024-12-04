Montreal police locate missing teen girl

MONTREAL
    The Montreal police (SPVM) said on Friday that officers have located the teen girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

    She was safe and unharmed. 

    Details about the missing girl have been removed from this article.

