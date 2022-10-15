Montreal police investigating two shootings on Saturday

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after officers responded to two separate shootings after altercations escalated.

MONTREAL EAST SHOOTING

SPVM officers responded to a 911 call around 11:50 a.m. after gunshots were heard near the intersection of Dube Avenue and Victoria Street in the on-island Montreal East suburb.

"At least one gunshot was fired in an alley near the intersection during a conflict between several people," said spokesperson Marianne Allard-Morin.

Officers recovered at least one shell casing, and they reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

VILLE-EMARD SHOOTING

On Friday night, officers responded to a call about shots being fired in a residential area in the Ville-Emard neighbourhood.

Police went to Springland Street near Monk Boulevard and found several shell casings on the ground.

They say the shots were fired after a conflict between "several people" escalated.

Police are reporting no victims, and there have been no arrests made.