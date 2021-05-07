Advertisement
Montreal police investigating suspicious fire in the Plateau
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 6:28AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 7, 2021 6:31AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at a commercial building in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough.
Firefighters received a 911 call at 2:55 a.m. Friday about the blaze, in a building on Papineau Avenue, near Marie-Anne Street.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters say they noticed evidence of a break-in.
Police confirm there were no injuries and no neighbouring buildings had to be evacuated.
The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.