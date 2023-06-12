Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment

Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in an apartment building Monday evening.

At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St. in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

When police arrived, they found the man, 33, with marks of violence on his body. The cause of death is not known, nor are the circumstances that led to it.

Officers from the Major Crimes Unit were dispatched to the scene, along with forensic technicians.