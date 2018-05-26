

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are on-scene at a residence in Roxoboro-Pierrefonds to try and determine whether a body found in the basement was a victim of homicide, or suicide.

They received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. reporting shots fired in a residence on 1st Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they discovered a body in the basement of the building with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officers attempted to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on-scene.

For the moment, police are unsure about the exact sequence of events, but have erected a perimeter while they investigate.