Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Roxboro-Pierrefonds
(Photo courtesy of SPVM/Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Montreal police are on-scene at a residence in Roxoboro-Pierrefonds to try and determine whether a body found in the basement was a victim of homicide, or suicide.
They received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. reporting shots fired in a residence on 1st Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they discovered a body in the basement of the building with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Officers attempted to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on-scene.
For the moment, police are unsure about the exact sequence of events, but have erected a perimeter while they investigate.
