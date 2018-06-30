Montreal police investigating shots fired in church parking lot
Montreal police say no one was injured, but a suspect was seen fleeing in an SUV. At this point, police don't know if other individuals were involved. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:40PM EDT
Gunshots were fired Friday night in a church parking lot in Lachine, on Broadway St and 43rd Avenue.
Montreal police say no one was injured, but a suspect - a black man of unknown age - was seen fleeing west on Broadway in a black SUV that made a U-turn and headed North on 44th Avenue.
At this point, police don't know if other individuals were involved.
The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., and the motive is still unknown, according to the SPVM.
At least one shell casing was recovered from the scene, and the SPVM's canine unit was dispatched to the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- What's open and closed over the Canada Day long weekend
- Habs acquire goalie Mason, forward Armia for defenceman Bourque
- Montreal police investigating shots fired in church parking lot
- CTV Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi named to Order of Canada
- After donors withdraw support, The Red Roof shelter faces closure