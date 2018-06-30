

CTV Montreal





Gunshots were fired Friday night in a church parking lot in Lachine, on Broadway St and 43rd Avenue.

Montreal police say no one was injured, but a suspect - a black man of unknown age - was seen fleeing west on Broadway in a black SUV that made a U-turn and headed North on 44th Avenue.

At this point, police don't know if other individuals were involved.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., and the motive is still unknown, according to the SPVM.

At least one shell casing was recovered from the scene, and the SPVM's canine unit was dispatched to the scene.