Montreal police investigating shooting in the Mercier district
Police have launched an investigation into another shooting incident, this time near a residential building in the Mercier district of east-end Montreal.
The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday by 911 callers.
When Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived at the intersection of Curatteau and Lecourt streets, they found a bullet hole in the window of a residence. They also found a bullet casing on the ground.
There were four people inside the residence, but no one was injured.
The perpetrator(s) of the shooting had fled before police arrived, so no arrests were made.
Investigators and forensic identification technicians were expected to arrive on site on Tuesday to examine the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 29, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Canadian government admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Average asking rent hit a record-high of $2,078 in July: report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Poor mental health, violence among threats to children in Canada: report
Unintentional and preventable injuries, poor mental health and violence against children and youth have been identified as some of the top threats to children in Canada, according to a new report from Children First Canada.
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida's Gulf Coast
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Man critically injured in downtown assault: Toronto police
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in the city’s downtown core on Monday night, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand': RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There are renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly-released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in connection to N.B. homicide: RCMP
Saint Léonard RCMP has charged a 44-year-old man from Fermont, Que., with first-degree murder in connection to a 2021 homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.
London
-
Bus fares to rise about 20% as part of strategy to fill budget gap at London Transit
According to a new report, balancing the London Transit Commission’s (LTC’s) draft multi-year budget (2024-2027) will require greater financial support from city hall and bus passengers.
-
City of London issues update on short-term accommodation business licensing
The city is reminding residents that if they are renting out the entirety or parts of their home for 29 days or fewer, they must apply for an annual short-term accommodation business licence.
-
Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges
A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.
Calgary
-
'The Last of Us' picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Kitchener Swifties find solace in support group amid tour ticket scarcity
The atmosphere was bittersweet at Play-A-Latte Café Monday night as local fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as "Swifties" - gathered for a unique support group.
-
Unexplained black smoke from industrial building worries Breslau residents
Concerns were raised on Monday as thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing from Safety-Kleen Canada's used oil refinery on Woolwich Street South in Breslau.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.
Edmonton
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday morning.
-
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
Windsor
-
Statue honouring Windsor radio legend to be unveiled next month
The City of Windsor has announced plans to debut the anticipated statue of Rosalie Trombley next month.
-
Sunshine and seasonal heat filling out the week in Windsor-Essex
A few cloudy periods creep in on Wednesday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, but otherwise all sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
-
'I heard it, and it shook the house': Another tornado confirmed in the region
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.