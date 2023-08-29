Montreal police investigating shooting in the Mercier district

Police have launched an investigation into another shooting incident, this time near a residential building in the Mercier district of east-end Montreal.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday by 911 callers.

When Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived at the intersection of Curatteau and Lecourt streets, they found a bullet hole in the window of a residence. They also found a bullet casing on the ground.

There were four people inside the residence, but no one was injured.

The perpetrator(s) of the shooting had fled before police arrived, so no arrests were made.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were expected to arrive on site on Tuesday to examine the scene.