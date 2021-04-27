MONTREAL -- Police were called to a report of a shooting in Riviere-des-prairies Monday night where they found bullet holes in an apartment and gun shells, but no victim.

Officers responded to the intersection of Jacques Rousseau Street and Elie Beauregard Avenue after receiving 911 calls at around 8 p.m.

Montreal police say there were no injuries reported and they have not idenitified a suspect.

The same intersection was the scene of an attempted murder of an 18-year-old man last November.