MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating another shooting in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. after gunshots were heard on Donnacona St.

Police spokesperson Veronique Comtois said officers found at least one shell casing and one bullet impact, but no one was injured by the shooting.

"A 69-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock," said Comtois.

The shooting was the second in as many weeks at the same location.

On Sept. 2, the same house was damaged by gunfire.