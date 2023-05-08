Montreal police investigating report of possible child abduction in Outremont

A police vehicle is parked near Outremont Park where someone reported a child had allegedly been abducted. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A police vehicle is parked near Outremont Park where someone reported a child had allegedly been abducted. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon