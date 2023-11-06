MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating possible drive-by shooting in Saint-Michel

    Montreal police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after gunshots were reported in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood

    The police received a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting shots being fired near the intersection of Saint-Michel and Jean-Talon boulevards. When officers arrived on scene, they could not find a victim or any suspects, according to police.

    More than one gun shell casing was found on the ground a couple of blocks away near the intersection of Saint-Michel and Everett Street, not far from the John F. Kennedy High School.

    According to preliminary information, "several shots would have been fired from a moving vehicle," said Caroline Chevrefils, a police spokesperson.

    The scene is being protected by investigators who have already met with some witnesses. No arrests have been made.

    Saint-Michel Boulevard is closed between Shaughnessy and Crémazie boulevards while police carry out their investigation.

