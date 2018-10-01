

CTV Montreal





Investigators from the SPVM's arson squad will be examining a torched vehicle to determine whether the fire that destroyed it was intentionally set.

Police and firefighters received notice of a vehicle on fire on Haig Avenue near Notre-Dame Street just before midnight.

The fire was contained, but the vehicle is considered a total loss.

It was towed away for examination, but police said there was no accelerant or incendiary device found at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects, and no witnesses at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.