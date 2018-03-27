

CTV Montreal





A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a series of collisions on Sainte-Catherine St. on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the 28-year-old driver collided with a vehicle at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Joliette Sts. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. No one was injured.

However, as the driver fled the scene and headed west on Sainte-Catherine, he struck another vehicle.

This time, the suspect's car rolled over, and firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pry him from the wreck.

He was transported to hospital, and police say they fear for his life.

SPVM officers are investigating the cause of the collisions.