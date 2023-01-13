Montreal police investigating death of woman found lying on service road

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon