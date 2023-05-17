Montreal police investigating back-to-back homicides after man discovered dead in parking lot

A man was found dead in the parking lot of a building in Montreal's north end Wednesday morning after he was shot at least once.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the man's unconscious body was discovered around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard West near Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue in the Nouveau-Bordeaux district.

The victim was in his 30s.

Police say a shell casing was found on the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation will continue Wednesday.

It was Montreal's second apparent homicide in less than 12 hours; earlier Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in a Côte-des-Neiges parking lot.

Sources identified her as Claudia Iacono, a Montreal salon owner and the wife of the son of Moreno Gallo, a man with links to organized crime who was assassinated in Mexico in 2013.

No arrests have been made in this case either.

The SPVM said it's too early to tell whether there's a link between the two homicides, the eighth and ninth to occur on the territory since the start of 2023.

With files from The Canadian Press.