Montreal police investigating attempted murder in Montreal North
Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021 12:33AM EDT
file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot in Montreal North late Monday night.
Police received a 911 call about gunshots around 11:50 p.m. and responded to the intersection of de London Avenue and Martial Street.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from one gunshot wound to his upper body. Police did not say whether the man’s injuries are serious.
Police continue to investigate.