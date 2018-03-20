

CTV Montreal





Montreal police and their canine unit are investigating a stabbing in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve that sent one man, 38, to hospital in critical condition.

Around 6:40 p.m. police received a call about a dispute inside of an apartment on Sainte-Catherine St. and Valois Ave.

Upon arriving, police located the victim, who had sustained numerous stab wounds to the upper and lower body. He was transported to hospital, and police said they fear for his life.

Police believe that multiple perpetrators were involved in the argument, but they all fled the scene before the authorities arrived. They have not been located.

No arrests have been made.

A perimeter is up and Sainte-Catherine St. is closed between Bourbonniere Avenue and Nicolet Street.