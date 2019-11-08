MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating a case of attempted arson at a daycare in the west end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Officers were called at 7:40 a.m. Friday after educators arriving to work noticed a window to the daycare, located on Westpark Boulevard, was broken.

“At their arrival, the employees saw that, during the night, a window was broken and at least one bottle with a flammable liquid was thrown inside the childcare centre,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“There is no damage caused by the fire and firefighters secured the centre, which is presently open and functional.”

He added the Montreal police arson squad will be onsite during the day to investigate the incident.

There have been no arrests.