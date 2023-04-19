Montreal police investigating assaults in Hasidic Jewish community

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with what they described as two hate crimes invlolving members of the Hasidic Jewish community.

In both incidents, which happened in January, the victims were allegedly assaulted by a suspect whom police say might have been a minor.

According to police, the first incident happened on Jan. 20 around 9:50 p.m. near the corner of Van Horne and Bloomfied avenues. Police said in a news release that the suspect insulted a man, "pushing him violently and throwing him to the ground."

The suspect fled the scene and joined a group of people around the same age as him on Van Horne Avenue.

Video footage of the alleged assault shows an individual walking on the sidewalk, running over a snowbank and pushing someone with two hands. The victim falls to the ground in the middle of the street, then gets up and collects his hat before walking away.

Around 10:25 p.m., near the corner of Bernard and Outremont avenues, a second victim suffered a "violent kick in the lower back" which threw him to the ground, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled north on Wiseman Avenue to join another group of people.

In a rare move, police released surveillance footage of the suspect even though they suspect he is likely a minor.

They say the footage will be released on an "exceptional" basis for the next six days.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male, approximately 18 years old, who was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers at the time of the two incidents. The file number associated with the investigation is 26-230131-015.

Anyone with information about the case can contact 911 or file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

Police said in certain circumstances, rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.