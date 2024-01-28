MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating arson attack at Saint-Leonard office building

    An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo) An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a Saturday night arson attack at an office building in the Saint-Léonard borough.

    Officers were called to a fire on Jarry Street, near Collerette Street, around 11 p.m. Police say a window at the rear of the building was smashed, and an incendiary object was thrown inside.

    Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control. Damage was minimal, according to the SPVM.

    There were no injuries, as no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

    No arrests were made as of early Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

    Quebec Liberal Party whip Filomena Rotiroti confirmed on X Sunday that her office is located inside the building, but said it was not the target of the arson attack.

    "I want to reassure the citizens of my constituency that my riding office was not the target of this act. I am in communication with the relevant authorities. I thank them for their excellent work," she wrote.  

    With files from The Canadian Press.  

