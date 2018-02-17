Montreal police investigating armed assault in downtown apartment
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 6:51PM EST
A man was transported to hospital in serious condition after a fight inside of an apartment deteriorated Saturday evening.
Police received word of a dispute inside an apartment on Beaudry Ave, just north of De Maisonneuve just after 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and deemed critical.
The suspect was arrested on-scene inside of the apartment, and was transported to a detention center where he will be questioned by investigators.
The motive for the attack remains unknown, and police have been unable to establish the link between the two men.
