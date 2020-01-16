MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired into the front window of a restaurant in the Little Italy neighbourhood.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near Mozart Avenue and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

“The suspect fired at least one gunshot towards the restaurant’s front window and then ran away before police arrived,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

“When police arrived, they went to meet the few customers inside the resto-bar. No one was injured.”

The K9 unit was called and investigators plan to look at surveillance video and meet with witnesses to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.