MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. Thursday about the incident, on Charles Gill Street and Poutrincourt Avenue.

“When we arrived there, we found that there was some impact to the house,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture. “We are looking with the owner of the place to see if he was threatened, or what the history could be.”

Couture adds officers found shell casings outside the home, but the man was not injured.

He notes that the various shooting incidents across Montreal do not seem to be related. However, he says investigators are working together to determine if the crimes are random or if they could be linked to some sort of organized crime or gangs.

“Investigators have made arrests and seized guns in the last few weeks,” he said. “They’ve been working very hard.”