MONTREAL -- Two people are in hospital after shots were fired at a car in Montreal’s east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Police received a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday about gunfire on 61st Avenue, near 4th Avenue.

“From the first information we have, it seems like a gunman approached a car and fired some shots into the car’s direction,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Of the three people inside the vehicle, two suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

A 21-year-old man was hit in the upper body by multiple bullets, according to police. He is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was hit at least one time in the upper body.

“There should be no danger to her life,” Couture said.

The third passenger, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.

An investigation is underway and the K9 unit has been called. There have been no arrests in the incident.