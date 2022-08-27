Montreal police investigating after man stabbed on Ile Bizard

A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed on Ile-Bizard in Montreal early Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in around 1 a.m. about a man being stabbed, and officers responded to Cherrier St. in the Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough.

They located the 27-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper body and paged an ambulance that transported him to the hospital.

Montreal police said he was conscious, and the injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers later discovered the scene where the stabbing happened on Parquin St.

There are no suspects at the moment, and no other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.