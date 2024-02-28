MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in Ville-Marie

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Ville-Marie borough Wednesday evening.

    Police got a 911 call at around 9:20 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Hochelaga and Montgomery streets where they found the man with a stab wound to his upper body.

    He was sent to hospital but police did not have an update on his condition.

    Investigators were called to the scene and a perimeter was set up as they try to determine what happened.

