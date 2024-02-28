Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in Ville-Marie

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Ville-Marie borough Wednesday evening.

Police got a 911 call at around 9:20 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Hochelaga and Montgomery streets where they found the man with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was sent to hospital but police did not have an update on his condition.

Investigators were called to the scene and a perimeter was set up as they try to determine what happened.