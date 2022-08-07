Montreal police investigating after man dies falling from balcony

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 37-year-old man died after falling off a residential balcony.

Police are investigating to determine whether the man fell or was pushed.

They responded at 12:30 p.m. to a residence in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, near Ash Ave. and Le Ber St.

There they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene and investigators are on site to gather more information.

This is developing story that will be updated.