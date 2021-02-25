Advertisement
Montreal police investigating after gunshots ring out in Dorval apartment building
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 8:39AM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers are going door-to-door in Dorval Thursday to see if they can find more information about gunshots Wednesday evening in an apartment building.
Police responded to an apartment building on Marian Ave. around 6:30 p.m. after shots were heard.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said officers found shell cases and gunshot impacts in a corridor of the ground floor of an apartment building, but no victims, suspects or witnesses as of Thursday morning.