MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers are going door-to-door in Dorval Thursday to see if they can find more information about gunshots Wednesday evening in an apartment building.

Police responded to an apartment building on Marian Ave. around 6:30 p.m. after shots were heard.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said officers found shell cases and gunshot impacts in a corridor of the ground floor of an apartment building, but no victims, suspects or witnesses as of Thursday morning.