Montreal police investigating 3rd stabbing in past 2 days

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a third stabbing in under two days and the second one that appears to have been an attempted armed mugging.

The SPVM said that a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body at around 1 a.m. on Girouard Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard West in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

Police say the man may have had an altercation with two individuals and that they suspect it was an attempted robbery.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple stabbings

It is the second attempted robbery went wrong in the past three days.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Montreal North on a bike path in what appears to have been an attempted robbery.

Police say the victim tried to fight off his assailant and was killed in the altercation.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon when he was stabbed in Pierrefonds during an altercation.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.