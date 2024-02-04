Montreal police investigating 3rd stabbing in past 2 days
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a third stabbing in under two days and the second one that appears to have been an attempted armed mugging.
The SPVM said that a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body at around 1 a.m. on Girouard Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard West in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
Police say the man may have had an altercation with two individuals and that they suspect it was an attempted robbery.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Multiple stabbings
It is the second attempted robbery went wrong in the past three days.
A 30-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Montreal North on a bike path in what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Police say the victim tried to fight off his assailant and was killed in the altercation.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon when he was stabbed in Pierrefonds during an altercation.
He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Matt Gilmour.
