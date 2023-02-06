Montreal police investigate suspicious overnight fire at Pierrefonds store

Montreal police are investigating what appears to be a criminal fire at a shop in northwest Montreal.

Officers were on a Sunday-night patrol when, at around midnight, they were waved down by a civilian. Nearby, a fire was visible in a shop through the front window, which was broken.

The fire "seemed to have just started," according to police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Police called for firefighters to meet them at the store, located at Saint-Charles and de Pierrefonds boulevards.

After bringing the flames under control, firefighters found what Dubuc described as an "incendiary object."

Investigators continued their survey of the scene Monday morning, looking to uncover more information.

There have been no arrests.