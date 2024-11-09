MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigate suspicious fire

    Police are investigating after three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent private parking lot early Saturday morning. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News) Police are investigating after three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent private parking lot early Saturday morning. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a possible arson in Saint-Laurent. 

    Police got the 911 call around 4:30 a.m. saying three trucks in a private parking lot were on fire.

    When officers arrived on site, firefighters had controlled the blaze. There were no injuries or property damage. 

    Police say no criminal evidence was found on site, but firefighters flagged the fire as suspicious. 

