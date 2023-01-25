Montreal police investigating suspicious death inside home on Fullum St.

Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon