Montreal police investigating suspicious death inside home on Fullum St.
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in the eastern downtown area.
Police were called to a home on Fullum and De Rouen streets at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for a health checkup of the person living inside.
There they discovered an inanimate person with marks of violence on their body. That person was declared dead at the scene.
Police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said there are currently no suspects.
Investigators are at the home trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.
Chevrefils did not provide more details on the person’s identity.
An investigation is ongoing.
