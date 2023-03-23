Montreal police investigate shots fired from 2 moving vehicles in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Thursday evening.
Police said they received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. about a report of gunshots fired from two moving vehicles near the intersection of l'Acadie Boulevard and Dudemaine Street.
When police arrived, the suspect vehicles had fled the scene. There were no reported injuries, police said.
Officers who responded to the scene found shell casings on the ground.
Police set up a perimeter around the scene Thursday evening as they continue to investigate.
